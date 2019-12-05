Two killed in collision north of Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA – A Nissan sedan collided with a semi Thursday morning on U.S. Highway, killing the driver and a passenger in the car.
You have free articles remaining.
The Nevada Highway Patrol was called at about 7:30 a.m. to the scene 15 miles north of Winnemucca. The initial investigation determined the Nissan was traveling south and the truck was traveling north when the driver of the Nissan allowed the vehicle to cross the center line into the northbound lane, striking the left front of the truck.
“The adult female driver and the adult male passenger succumbed to injuries resulting from the crash and were pronounced deceased on scene,” stated NHP.
Names of the occupants were being withheld for next of kin notification.