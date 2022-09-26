U of U congratulates Class of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah congratulates the more than 8,000 graduates who make up the Class of 2022 during an in-person commencement ceremony after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar -- the first at the U in 20 years," said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah.

Local graduates included:

-- Daisy Uribe of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Biology with an emphasis in Anatomy and Physiology

-- Jordan Pollard of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Biology

-- Saul Mendoza of West Wendover, Bachelor of Science in Communication with an emphasis in Strategic Communication

-- Kaprice Rowland of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Health, Society and Policy

-- Joshua Jonas of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Philosophy

-- Isabella Pacini of Spring Creek, Bachelor of Science in Political Science with an emphasis in International Politics; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies

-- Alifia Jakamartana of Elko, Bachelor of Science degree in Biology

-- Tyler Chamberlain of Salt Lake City, Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering

