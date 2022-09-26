 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U of U congratulates Class of 2022

University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah congratulates the more than 8,000 graduates who make up the Class of 2022 during an in-person commencement ceremony after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar -- the first at the U in 20 years," said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah.

Local graduates included:

-- Daisy Uribe of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Biology with an emphasis in Anatomy and Physiology

-- Jordan Pollard of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Biology

-- Saul Mendoza of West Wendover, Bachelor of Science in Communication with an emphasis in Strategic Communication

-- Kaprice Rowland of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Health, Society and Policy

-- Joshua Jonas of Elko, Bachelor of Science in Philosophy

-- Isabella Pacini of Spring Creek, Bachelor of Science in Political Science with an emphasis in International Politics; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies

-- Alifia Jakamartana of Elko, Bachelor of Science degree in Biology

-- Tyler Chamberlain of Salt Lake City, Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

