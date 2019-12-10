University police trying to ID fans involved in rivalry game incident

RENO – Police at the University of Nevada, Reno are trying to identify four fans who were involved in an altercation after the Nov. 30 football game against rivals UNLV.
UNR announced the investigation Tuesday after the Mountain West Conference suspended four players for their alleged roles.
“During Police Services’ review, four fans from the game interacted with student-athletes who were on the field,” stated UNR. University Police Services is asking for the fans who were present to contact them at 775-784-4013 or email unrpd@unr.edu.
“It is very concerning to have fans physically engaging with student-athletes,” University Police Chief Todd Renwick said. “Police Services would like to remind all fans that touching or throwing objects at athletes is completely unacceptable, dangerous and is also a crime.”
In the game, UNLV beat rival Nevada 33-30 in overtime when freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown. Right after the winning score, some of the players began to feud in the end zone and near the stands.
University Athletics acknowledged the report issued Tuesday by the Mountain West office and will comply with the sanctions issued to the student-athletes involved, the university stated.
“The Mountain West conducted a thorough review of the incident and we are appreciative of their efforts and accept their findings,” University Athletics Director Doug Knuth said. “We are disappointed for the seniors who will miss their final game playing for the Wolf Pack.
The players were suspended for violating the league’s sportsmanship rules. Defensive back Austin Arnold will serve a two-game suspension. Defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona were given one-game suspensions, while linebacker Gabriel Sewell will sit out a half.
Arnold will also be sidelined for the season opener in 2020.
“Our football program is moving forward with preparations for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl,” Knuth said. “Internally, we continue to support the reviews of the incident from our Office of Student Conduct and University Police Services, and we are exploring all avenues to prevent a recurrence of this incident and improve the gameday experience for everyone.”
“The University’s Office of Student Conduct has been made aware of the sanctions and is reviewing the incident to determine if a violation of the University’s Student Code of Conduct possibly occurred,” Assistant Dean of Student Conduct Kimberly Woods said. “University student conduct records are confidential as part of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, therefore findings from these investigations will not be shared publicly.”
The league is still reviewing UNLV’s involvement and said an announcement will be made later this week.