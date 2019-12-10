University police trying to ID fans involved in rivalry game incident

RENO – Police at the University of Nevada, Reno are trying to identify four fans who were involved in an altercation after the Nov. 30 football game against rivals UNLV.

UNR announced the investigation Tuesday after the Mountain West Conference suspended four players for their alleged roles.

“During Police Services’ review, four fans from the game interacted with student-athletes who were on the field,” stated UNR. University Police Services is asking for the fans who were present to contact them at 775-784-4013 or email unrpd@unr.edu.

“It is very concerning to have fans physically engaging with student-athletes,” University Police Chief Todd Renwick said. “Police Services would like to remind all fans that touching or throwing objects at athletes is completely unacceptable, dangerous and is also a crime.”

In the game, UNLV beat rival Nevada 33-30 in overtime when freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown. Right after the winning score, some of the players began to feud in the end zone and near the stands.

University Athletics acknowledged the report issued Tuesday by the Mountain West office and will comply with the sanctions issued to the student-athletes involved, the university stated.