UNLV geoscientist tapped by NASA for Mars mission

“The first step is recognizing them, which is not an easy thing to do when a human is not in the field,” Udry said. “I’ll help the rover to identify them, and I’ll try to understand their composition and their chemistry.”

Studying magmatic rocks from the Martian surface will help Udry and her colleagues better understand the evolution of the Martian interior over time.

“That’s really one of the main goals -- to better understand the climate of Mars, and understand the geological evolution of Mars,” Udry said.

Her contributions will support the work of another UNLV geoscience professor, Elisabeth “Libby” Hausrath, who was selected by NASA last year as one of just 15 Returned Sample Participating Scientists for the Mars 2020 Mission. Hausrath is part of the team that will choose which rock and soil samples Perseverance will transport back to Earth, as there’s limited space on the rover. The Mars Return Sample campaign will bring the Martian rocks back to Earth in 2031.

“I hope to advise the team and contribute to discussions regarding sample selection,” Udry said, adding that working on the Mars Mission with Hausrath, her mentor in UNLV’s geoscience department, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.