UNR announces 30-day closure

UNR President Marc A. Johnson sent out the following letter on Wednesday.

To our University Community:

In response to direction from Gov. Sisolak and Chancellor Reilly over the past 24 hours, the University is implementing immediate procedures so that all non-essential employees and operations at the University will cease no later than 5 p.m., March 18, for at least 30 days. There will be no access by the general public. Access to campus will be available to faculty, staff and students attending to critical functions of the University who have their own building keys or cards.

This closure includes any operations that may currently be open on campus, such as the fitness center, athletic facilities, vendors, and other locations where any group may socialize. These actions are being made to further reduce the number of employees who are on campus to essential employees who must have a physical presence on campus. Other than those employees who are designated as essential, our employees are directed by Gov. Sisolak and Chancellor Reilly to stay at home, work remotely, and to practice social distancing.