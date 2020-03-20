UNR changes policy to accommodate residence hall students

RENO – The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening. Whole states are encouraging shelter-in-place philosophies to protect community members and increase prevention efforts. We understand that families may be experiencing hardships and inability to travel as they deal with extremely trying circumstances related to the outbreak of coronavirus. We want to make our best effort to support the health and safety of our students, families and community and lessen any turmoil that is being felt during an uncertain time.

This is why, effective immediately, the University of Nevada, Reno is modifying its decision about on-campus housing for the remainder of the spring, 2020 term, to protect the health and safety of our student residents and also to reassure their families that we understand the circumstances many of them now face. The following accommodations will now be made:

• The University will prorate occupancy and provide a refund to all student residents who have been asked to stay home in order to receive remote instruction. These refunds will be processed as these residents are identified and issued within 14 days.