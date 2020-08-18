UNR housing adapts to ongoing changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO – The Office of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services at the University of Nevada, Reno has been working for months in preparation for housing students in one of the 12 on-campus residence halls amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with directives from federal and state government, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residence halls will occupy no more than 50 students per floor at the start of the 2020 Fall semester.

“After March’s shutdown, we knew we had to prepare for a range of scenarios going into Fall 2020,” Dean Kennedy, University executive director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services, said. “Our office has been in weekly communications with the more than 3,000 students who signed up to receive University housing this year. Students and their families have a number of questions about on-campus living during this pandemic and we are doing everything we can to answer them in a timely manner.”

Given Gov. Steve Sisolak’s extended emergency directives, which limit building occupancy and group gatherings through August, the University plans to house about 2,400 students. Kennedy explained students were given housing assignments on a first-come, first-served basis, based on their housing application date.