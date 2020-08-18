UNR housing adapts to ongoing changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

RENO – The Office of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services at the University of Nevada, Reno has been working for months in preparation for housing students in one of the 12 on-campus residence halls amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with directives from federal and state government, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residence halls will occupy no more than 50 students per floor at the start of the 2020 Fall semester.
“After March’s shutdown, we knew we had to prepare for a range of scenarios going into Fall 2020,” Dean Kennedy, University executive director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services, said. “Our office has been in weekly communications with the more than 3,000 students who signed up to receive University housing this year. Students and their families have a number of questions about on-campus living during this pandemic and we are doing everything we can to answer them in a timely manner.”
Given Gov. Steve Sisolak’s extended emergency directives, which limit building occupancy and group gatherings through August, the University plans to house about 2,400 students. Kennedy explained students were given housing assignments on a first-come, first-served basis, based on their housing application date.
Due to the pandemic, housing availability remained fluid throughout the summer. Each week, the residential life office communicated with all students who applied for housing, grouping them into three categories: students assigned a building and a room, students assigned a building and students waitlisted for housing. Over the last few months, students in each group chose to cancel their housing applications due to the pandemic, which allowed housing to accommodate others who want to live on campus. Kennedy said a limited number of spaces for student housing are still available for students interested in living in the residence halls.
Health and safety
“Across our facilities, we are implementing several measures in an effort to increase the health and safety of residents and staff,” Kennedy said.
Those measures include additional physical barriers in public spaces, hand sanitizer stations added to each building entrance, reduced furniture in spaces to maximize social distancing, mandatory face coverings for students and staff, social distancing signage to reinforce social and physical distancing and quarantine spaces designed for students who have nowhere else to go should they test positive for COVID-19. Janitorial and housekeeping services will also be enhanced across the residence halls with more frequent cleanings of high-touch surfaces with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
Campus life
“By living on campus, whether you are learning online or in-person, you have access to more experienced students – including resident advisors and resident directors – who can guide you through the collegiate educational experience because they are living just down the hall,” Kennedy said. “In addition, should you need assistance with studying, test-taking, or even with beefing up your resume by getting involved with student organizations or undergraduate research, that involvement is 100% easier when you live close to those resources/access points.”
While life on campus will undoubtedly look different this fall, Kennedy stressed the communities, friendships and scholarship built between students when they live in the residence halls. He believes students living on campus this year will benefit from being around other students in a similar situation. Paraprofessional resident advisors and full-time resident directors with master’s degrees are working on plans for how best to facilitate these communities, while conscious of the pandemic and all it entails.
“The Residential Life, Housing, and Food Services student and full-time staff will be coordinating safe in-person and virtual activities where students can increase their friendship circles,” Kennedy said. “These connections broaden students' portfolio of learning where they live; and likely lead to other connections/relationships that will help them advance their career. Some of these connections could be finding their new best friend or life partner, job opportunities during or after college and other experiences they would never have access to through solely remote learning to get a degree.”
James Wright, a resident director in the Nevada Living Learning Community added to what Kennedy said about on-campus living this year.
Uncommon and Canyon Flats
With Argenta Hall still offline, following a July 2019 gas line explosion that caused significant damage, two new interim housing contracts are in place for the 2020-2021 academic year, to make up for the approximately 800 beds needed. An agreement with CA Student Living Reno II LLC of Uncommon Reno and Cardinal Group Management/Canyon Flats III, LLC of Canyon Flats will offer housing designed with students in mind.
While students living in these properties will have their own rooms and bathrooms and high-quality, newly constructed living facilities, there are slight delays in construction.
Campus dining
The current plan is to have all dining venues across campus open and provide quality service along with additional protective health and safety measures. Those include more “grab-and-go” services in order to adhere to state occupancy directives. Extra hand sanitizer stations have been added to all dining locations and Nevada Dining is looking into possible delivery options.
Fall 2020 move-in
This year, University move-in will be spread over the course of five days, Aug. 18-22. Students and their families are asked to limit guests and to check-in during their chosen day and time to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
More information about University Residential Life, Housing and Food Services can be found at unr.edu/housing.
