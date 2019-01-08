RENO — March 25, 2019, will mark the 50-year anniversary of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, Nevada’s first public medical school.
Last May, the school embarked on a year-long, community-wide celebration themed “Unrivaled history. Unlimited future.” that will conclude at UNR Med’s Hooding Ceremony in May 2019.
UNR Med is commemorating five decades of excellence in medical education that has resulted in training more than 3,100 physicians with approximately 40 percent practicing in Nevada.
A 50th Anniversary Golden Gala will be held March 16 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno starting at 6 p.m. The event will begin with a champagne welcome and opening remarks by UNR Med Dean Dr. Thomas L. Schwenk. Dinner and a speaker program will include:
• Thomas Kozel, professor, UNR Med’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, who has served on the UNR Med faculty for 48 years, since 1971. Kozel will present a history of UNR Med’s past five decades;
• Dr. Darryll Patterson, interim chair, UNR Med’s Department of Internal Medicine, will report on the school’s present and current developments;
• Misha Fotoohi, UNR Med’s Class of 2020 medical student, will discuss the future of the School of Medicine and developing opportunities.
After the program, guests will step into a virtual reality experience commemorating UNR Med’s 50th anniversary.
“Celebrating our golden anniversary is a significant and special milestone for UNR Med. We're excited to share not only our historic achievements, but the many innovative developments underway that will transform medical education and health care in northern Nevada, with the community, our alumni, health care partners and our supporters who have graciously supported the school over these five decades,” said Schwenk.
The public is invited. Cost is $100 per person or $800 for a table of 8. To reserve a ticket or table, visit med.unr.edu/gala or contact Lauren Siri, events manager, at 775-682-7342 or lsiri@med.unr.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.