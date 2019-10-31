RENO – University of Nevada, Reno President Marc Johnson announced that he will transition to the faculty in the summer of 2020 following more than eight years as the institution’s 16th chief executive.
“From my first day on the job, I’ve always felt that the president of the University of Nevada, Reno has special responsibilities, not the least of which is to serve as a steward for this incredible institution,” Johnson said. “There comes a time for all who serve in this role to decide when is the most appropriate time for the University to find a new steward. Now is that time. The people of our University have achieved at historic and record-setting levels in practically every area of the life of our institution. It is with profound and everlasting gratitude to our people that I make this decision.”
Johnson said that his final day as president will be June 30. He will then transition to the Department of Economics in the College of Business as a professor. His announcement now gives the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents time over the coming months to engage in dialogue with the campus about the qualifications needed for the University’s next president.
“Serving as the president of the University of Nevada, Reno has been the responsibility of a lifetime for me. I am extremely proud of where our University is today. Equally as important, I am excited about what the future holds for the next steward of this uncommonly vital, historically vibrant asset we hold in trust for the people of Nevada.”
Johnson was appointed the University’s 16th president in April 2012 by the Board of Regents. He served the year previous as interim president following the death of President Milt Glick.
During his time as president, Johnson led the University from the depths of an historic statewide economic recession that had seen the University’s budgets slashed, to the highs of record achievement in practically every major University metric – all-time high figures in enrollment and graduation, student diversity and accomplishments, faculty productivity, research expenditures and investment by donors.
In December 2018, culminating a five-year effort that Johnson first mentioned during a “State of the University” address in 2013, the University was elevated to a prestigious “R1” classification by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Working in the wake of the recessionary period in the early years of his presidency, Johnson guided the University through one of the institution’s greatest periods of faculty growth, with more tenure-track positions created, and student enrollment topping 21,000 for the first time.
As state support has dwindled, the University’s infrastructure has continued to grow. New buildings that were constructed under Johnson’s watch include student-based facilities such as Great Basin and Peavine Halls, the E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center and the William N. Pennington Student Achievement Center as well as the University Arts Building and the soon-to-be completed William N. Pennington Engineering Building.
In addition, historic campus buildings such as Lincoln Hall were retrofitted and repurposed, or in the case of Palmer Engineering, were modernized. Of the close to $500 million in capital improvements that have occurred during the Johnson presidency, only $71 million have come from state dollars.
During Johnson’s tenure, the diversity of the student body has transformed to better reflect the state of Nevada’s growing population – 40 percent of the student body today identify as students of color. The University reached a record of more than 5,000 graduates during the past academic year. Classroom student to teacher ratios are down to 18 to 1, with 235 faculty positions, 80 percent of which are tenure-track, added since 2014. In the last six years, annual research expenditures have climbed by 73 percent to $150 million.
Johnson said there is still important work to be done.
“In the next few years, our success isn’t going to come at a single point, or in a single moment. We’re on a sort of continuous timeline. Our ultimate success is going to be in how well our people connect the impact of their actual products they produce – students who graduate, new ideas that are found, new applications that will change how we do things – to the everyday lives of our citizens.”
