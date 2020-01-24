UNR project to catch people looking ... at everything

RENO – To better understand the organization of the brain and the perceptual tendencies in humans, a team of four scientists are recording video from four head-mounted cameras – with eyetracking and head movement – and assembling a massive video database with more than 240 hours of first-person video that can be used by researchers everywhere.

“The brain is adapted to the world around us, but we don’t have good data on what the world actually looks like to human observers,” Mark Lescroart, an assistant professor and neuroscientist in the psychology department at the University of Nevada, Reno, said. “There are no collections of videos that sample the world the way that humans do – Hollywood cinematographers don’t zip the cameras around as fast as human eyes move, so movies don’t really reflect the way we take in the world.”

The team of neuroscientists and social scientists is setting out to build a visual database that can be used to more accurately reflect human activity. They will create the vast gallery of videos that show what people see as they go about their daily activities. Their Visual Experience Database can be used to support research in fields that rely on the analysis and recognition of images, including neuroscience, vision science, cognitive science, artificial intelligence and possibly digital humanities and art.