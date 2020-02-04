UNR reports on doctor shortage

In addition to gaps in care for certain specialties, the report data points to several obstacles to developing a stronger physician workforce in Nevada.

“A key obstacle is underdeveloped fellowship and subspecialty training opportunities for physicians completing residencies in Nevada. If physicians leave the state for additional training, they don’t necessarily come back,” said the report’s lead author Tabor Griswold, Ph.D., health services research analyst for UNR Med’s Office of Statewide Initiatives. “Another obstacle is that we are surrounded by other western states with equally severe shortages that create strong regional competition for physicians.”

Griswold added that the percent of population increase in Nevada is higher than the percent of physician increase, which contributes to the current access to care gap in the state. “Currently, about one-third of physicians in the state are over 60 years old. These providers are likely to retire in coming years, and there is limited opportunity to replenish the workforce with younger physicians when that time comes.”

According to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates from 2016 to 2017, Nevada is the fourth fastest growing state for people aged 65 and older. The other fastest growing states for 65+ are South Carolina, Hawaii and Delaware.