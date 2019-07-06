Fire and public safety officials said Saturday, July 6, during a press briefing on campus that there were no fatalities following Friday’s explosion that damaged Argenta and Nye Halls.
University Police Services Chief Todd Renwick said there has been confirmation that all students who were staying in Argenta Hall, the more seriously damaged of the two residence halls, have been accounted for. Nye Hall was closed and had no students staying there this summer.
The explosion occurred at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5. Eight individuals were reported to have minor injuries from the blast. They were treated by REMSA and released.
“As of this morning, there are no fatalities,” Renwick said.
Reno Fire Department Chief David Cochran said a quick response that included the pulling of a fire alarm prior to the explosion helped save lives.
“In large part, we have that act (of pulling a fire alarm) to thank,” he said.
State Fire Marshal Bart Chambers said an investigation into the explosion has begun. He said the state’s team is not looking at any criminal intent at this point. More will be known once state fire investigators are able to get to the center of Argenta, where the explosion is believed to have occurred.
Steve Leighton, operations chief for the Reno Fire Department, said two searches on Friday and a third on Saturday morning of Argenta had left the department confident that “nobody is inside the building. We’re fortunate there are no fatalities.”
Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Carman said the students affected by Friday’s explosion were relocated overnight to Peavine Hall. In addition, work by the Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has begun the process of returning personal belongings from rooms in Argenta to the students who have been displaced. Carman said the people of Student Services and Residential Life have been working “around the clock” in answering questions regarding accommodations, parking and food.
“We ask that students continue to stay in contact with Student Services for any needs, concerns or questions they have,” Carman said, noting that students who were living in Argenta can call 775-784-1113 or 775-682-8241, or email housing@unr.edu.
Carman said that the injured or anyone affected by Friday’s explosion are encouraged to contact the counseling services the University is offering. This includes Counseling Services at 775-784-4648, or the Crisis Call Hotline at 775-784-8090. He added that members of the Education, Psychology and Social Work faculty who have special training in these areas will also be stepping forward to help. “We will look out for each other, we will care for each other, and we will work together to get back to normal on our campus as quickly as possible,” Carman said.
Carman thanked the 21 agencies who were on scene Friday to help with the emergency and response effort, as well as Gov. Steve Sisolak, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly and Washoe County for their collaborative effort in finalizing an emergency declaration for resources the University will need now and in the coming months.
For ongoing updates about the situation, visit the University's Media Advisories and Statements page. Additional updates will be released as needed.
