RENO – The University of Nevada, Reno’s 129th Commencement will confer 3,201 degrees, the largest amount of degrees conferred in one semester.
The commencement exercises will take place over four ceremonies in three days – May 16-18 – and will be on the University’s historic Quad, located on the southern part of campus. Each ceremony focuses on particular colleges, and both undergraduate and graduate degrees for each of those colleges will be granted.
During the University’s commencement ceremonies this year, 2,587 bachelor degrees, 551 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees) and 63 University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine degrees will be awarded. The University awarded 3,137 total degrees last spring and has seen a 50 percent increase in degrees conferred since 2010 due to increased enrollment and improved graduation rates.
The Herz Gold Medal for Outstanding Scholarship will be awarded to Kyle Murray, mathematics major and chemistry minor, during Saturday morning’s ceremony. Friday morning, Brian Sandoval will be honored as a Distinguished Nevadan and Paul Caudill will receive a President’s Medal.
Friday afternoon, George N. Christensen, William Douglass and Robert List will be honored as Distinguished Nevadans. The Distinguished Nevadan represents the most prestigious award conferred by the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education. Also Friday afternoon, Sara LaFrance will receive a President’s Medal. The President’s Medal was introduced at the inauguration of President Joseph Crowley in 1979. It is awarded by the President of the University to individuals who have demonstrated substantial generosity, service and connection to the University.
This year, the Paul and Judy Bible University Teaching Excellence Award will be given to Sarah Cummings, College of Science faculty member and Director of the University’s Core Curriculum, during Saturday morning’s ceremony.
A mobile-friendly live-stream of all four ceremonies will be available at unr.edu/live.
