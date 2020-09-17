UPDATE: Elko man located following Idaho crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Idaho State Police reported overnight that they located the passenger in Tuesday's single-vehicle crash.

Justin Ruckdaschel, 29, had been listed as a “person of interest” following the crash on Interstate 15.

Idaho State Police said a southbound vehicle driven by David S. Ruckdaschel, 50, of Butte, Montana, went into the median and rolled onto its top at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to a medical facility in Idaho Falls.

Justin Ruckdaschel was a passenger in the vehicle but fled the scene. According to a report on eastidahonews.com, he was seen picking up a bag as he ran from the crash.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which closed both lanes of the freeway for three and a half hours.

No further information about Justin Ruckdaschel's whereabouts was provided by police.

According to Elko County Jail records, Justin Ruckdaschel was arrested July 24 on felony drug charges and in August 2019 for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.

