UPDATE: Flights diverted after 5.7 quake rocks Salt Lake City area

Michelle Daneri, 30, said the coronavirus outbreak had kept her mostly inside her Salt Lake City home since last Friday, but she emerged from it after the quake to search for her frightened cat. She chatted with her neighbors outside but stood apart from them.

“We’re trying to check on each other but we’re also trying to keep our distance,” Daneri said. “I think we at least stood about 5 feet away from each other."

The experience made her wonder how to take precautions against the virus if she could not stay in her home.

“It makes me feel a little bit on edge in my house, when that felt like a safe space,” Daneri said.

There were reports of damage in Salt Lake City and in the communities of Magna and Kearns, but authorities said they did not expect it to be severe. Fire officials in Magna said 14 structures were damaged.

There was damage to roads and bridges and natural gas leaks were reported at state government buildings, said Utah Commissioner of Public Safety Jess Anderson.

In Salt Lake City, bricks fell off the side of a homeless shelter and the Salt Lake Temple sustained minor damage, with the trumpet falling from the Angel Moroni statue at the top of the temple and stones displaced from a spire.