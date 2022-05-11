UPDATE: Missing Fernley woman found safe

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported that 37-year-old Breanne Sedgwick was found safe after being reported missing Monday morning.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Law enforcement authorities in Fernley are once again searching for a missing woman.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two young boys playing with toy trucks and front-end loaders in a corral at the Cedar Valley Stables died instantly whe…
Authorities have identified a body found in Pyramid Lake as a missing Sparks woman. KOLO-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body discovered over the weekend is 70-year-old Diana Wong. She had been reported missing several days earlier. A bystander spotted the body Saturday morning on the lake’s west side. The Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to the scene near Washout Beach. The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. Tribal police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working a joint investigation. Pyramid Lake is roughly 40 miles northeast of Reno.
Federal investigators confirmed that the buildup of ice on the wings and other parts of the plane was a key factor in a 2019 crash that killed nine of 12 members of an Idaho family on board an overloaded small plane. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its report on the November 30, 2019 crash near Chamberlain, South Dakota, that the single-engine plane didn’t even have enough seats for all the passengers aboard, and two people were likely seated in the aisles when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The report said the plane was about 100 pounds overweight. The crash killed nine members of the Hansen family from Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Eleven wild horses removed from Wyoming rangelands have of strangles in Wheatland.
The city of Boise has agreed to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise police officer for $400,000. Federal court documents filed Thursday say the city agreed to settle the lawsuit with Sierrna Berg. Berg is receiving $100,000 in lost wages and back pay, and $300,000 for emotional distress, mental anguish, injuries, court costs and attorney fees. Berg filed the case in U.S. District Court in April 2020 after being fired. She contended that she was retaliated against and became the target of sexist discrimination and malicious rumors after reporting that a training officer applied a chokehold to another officer in training. A Boise Police Department spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a phone message on Saturday from The Associated Press.
Police in Las Vegas say both drivers were injured and both were cited following a two-vehicle crash, including a Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer. A police report made public Thursday said Councilwoman Michele Fiore failed to maintain a single travel lane and the other driver failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn in the Monday night crash in northwest Las Vegas. The name of the other driver was blacked out in the report. Fiore was taken to a hospital where her campaign says she was treated overnight for a concussion, broken facial bones and bruises.
Republicans are hoping that winning a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada in November will give them control of that chamber on Capitol Hill. The GOP has long wanted a big win in Nevada to show they can succeed in a diverse state with a large immigrant and Latino population. The front-runner for nomination is Adam Laxalt. He's a former Nevada attorney general and a staunch conservative who's embraced President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election. Democrats contend he's a weak candidate because of his policy stands and time as attorney general. But Republicans believe that Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is vulnerable this election year.
A church pastor and former elementary school teacher from Las Vegas has pleaded guilty to a child sex crime in a plea agreement that avoids trial and is expected to get him 2-to-20 years in state prison when he's sentenced Aug. 15. Records show that Reynaldo Crespin pleaded guilty Monday to attempted lewdness with a child under 14. Several other sexual assault and lewdness charges were dismissed. Crespin is 59. He taught from 2016 until this year and was a founder of New Horizon Christian Church in northeast Las Vegas. Records show he may also be sentenced to lifetime supervision as a sex offender.
Republican Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin wants Republican Gov. Brad Little to call a special session to eliminate rape and incest as exceptions to Idaho's abortion law. Idaho's law goes into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide. McGeachin in a statement Monday says it's shameful Idaho’s abortion laws are not the most pro-life in the U.S. The potential Idaho law also allows abortions to save mother' lives. Little signed it in 2020. Little's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on McGeachin's legislative session demand. Little and McGeachin are facing each other in the Republican gubernatorial primary.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.