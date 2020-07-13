Update on Numbers Fire investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARDNERVILLE -- On Monday, July 6, 2020, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Numbers Fire was detected near the Pine View Estates area, south of Gardnerville, NV. During the investigation, several fires were located along Highway 395 that are believed to be related to the Numbers Fire.

Investigators with the East Fork Fire Protection District, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Land Management, and the US Forest Service worked together over the past week to determine the origin and cause of these fires.

Investigators have gathered physical evidence that indicates a semi-tractor trailer truck, while operating southbound on Highway 395, most likely experienced a failure in its exhaust system. This possible failure allowed hot particles to be discharged along the highway right-of-way, igniting dry grass and brush.

Any persons who may have additional information about a semi-tractor trailer truck seen on Highway 395 heading south at around 6:45 p.m. on July 6, 2020, in the area of the Numbers Fire, is encouraged to use the following e-mail address 2020firetips@gmail.com.

The Numbers Fire has burned 18,380 acres and is 98% contained. For general information, photos, and maps of the fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6833/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0