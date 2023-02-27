The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has canceled a planned media day in western Nevada due to weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy blowing snow in the Sierra by 10 a.m. Monday with a blizzard warning by 11 a.m. “The road above the ski resort is very challenging to drive in whiteout conditions,” stated event organizers.

The NRCS regularly invites media to its monthly snow survey announcements to provide information on snowpack that is used to prepare streamflow forecasts.

“We are hoping to reschedule the event toward the end of the week and will send out additional advisories as we know more,” stated the agency.

Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Monday morning that state offices in five counties will be closed due to the storm.

Public schools in the region were closed as well.

The blizzard warning continues into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be in the single digits to teens and winds will gust as high as 80 mph, the weather service says.