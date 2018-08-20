OREM, Utah (AP) — An Orem teen has been arrested for appearing to make threats of violence a day before students were scheduled to go back to school.
The Daily Herald in Provo reports Orem police took the 17-year-old girl into custody after receiving multiple calls Sunday about her Instagram post.
Orem police Lt. Craig Martinez says she shared a picture of herself loading a handgun with the caption “Welcome to your first and last day of school.”
The Mountain View High School senior was arrested on suspicion of a terrorism threat, possession of a handgun by a minor and disorderly conduct.
She is currently being held at a juvenile detention center in Provo.
Police say an officer was stationed at the school Monday for students’ first day back to class.
