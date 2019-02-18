SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah group is seeking to raise money by offering hunters a chance to go elk hunting with Donald Trump, Jr.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports Hunter Nation is selling $10 raffle tickets for an opportunity to spend five days with the president's son on a guided elk hunt in Utah.
Utah resident Don Peay co-founded Hunter Nation to raise money to promote hunting rights and the removal of protection for predator species. He promoted Donald Trump, Sr., presidential campaign in Utah.
Hunter Nation calls the younger Trump as a "modern-day Teddy Roosevelt" — the Republican president closely associated with the rise of conservation in the United States more than a century ago.
The drawing is scheduled for April 4.
