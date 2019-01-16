Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — A committee of students, teachers and tribal members is recommending a southern Utah high school get rid of its "Redmen" mascot that is offensive to Native Americans and others.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports that the committee voted 17-7 on Tuesday night to change Cedar High School's mascot. The decision by a committee formed by the district to study the matter came after several public hearings about the issue.

The Iron County School District board will hear the recommendation and make a decision at an upcoming meeting.

The local Cedar Paiute Tribe of Utah didn't request a mascot change, but supported the review process.

The school has used the mascot name since 1943.

