Try 3 months for $3
Stansbury Island
Google Maps

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a hiker has been killed after a large boulder rolled onto her at Utah's Stansbury Island.

Tooele County Sheriff's officials say the body of the 37-year-old victim was recovered Saturday night.

They say she was from the Salt Lake area but her name is being withheld until her family can be notified.

Sheriff's officials say the woman was with her husband and friend when the accident occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday about a mile from the trailhead.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

She reportedly was hiking down a trail and was on the boulder when it moved and trapped her.

Sheriff's officials say the woman then fell forward and the boulder somehow rolled on top of her.

They say slick conditions made the steep terrain more dangerous at the time of the accident.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments