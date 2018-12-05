HEBER, Utah — A Heber man was arrested Tuesday night after officers found $500,000 worth of marijuana in his car during a routine traffic stop, police said.
Sean Herwit, 51, was arrested and booked into the Wasatch County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of felony charges, according to a Facebook post by Heber City police.
During the traffic stop, officers searched the car and found 80 wrapped and sealed packages of marijuana, weighing a total of 149 pounds. The estimated street value of the drugs is close to $500,000, police said.
Officers believe the man was transporting the marijuana from California to Oklahoma but had stopped in Heber where he lives, Heber police detective Tammy Thacker said.
Herwit does not have any serious criminal history in Utah, according to court records, but may have faced charges out-of-state, Thacker said.
