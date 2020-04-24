Utah may open some restaurants next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Some restaurants closed to diners to stop the spread of the virus could begin to reopen as soon as next week, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said, as the state shifts from an urgent “red” response to the eased up “orange.”

The state has already restarted elective surgeries.

A total of 39 people have died of COVID-19 in Utah, three of them in nursing homes, said state epidemiologist Angela Dunn. Testing, though, is on the increase and the growth rate in new cases is holding steady.

Utah halted plans Friday to buy 200,000 treatments of malaria drugs that have been widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus despite warnings from doctors.

Herbert said the state’s legal counsel is reviewing the circumstances around the planned $8 million purchase from local pharmacy Meds in Motion. A previous $800,000 purchase of hydroxychloroquine from the same company is also being probed.

“I have some questions about how it came about,” he said. “Bottom line is, we’re not purchasing any more of this drug.”