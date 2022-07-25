 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utah motorcyclist dies in I-15 collision with Tesla on autopilot, highway patrol says

Utah news

DRAPER — A motorcycle rider died after being hit by a car on I-15 in Draper Sunday morning.

The motorcycle was southbound on the freeway near 15000 South when a Tesla hit it from behind about 1:10 a.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The impact from the collision threw the rider from the motorcycle and the rider died at the scene.

The Tesla's driver told investigators he did not see the motorcyclist. The car's autopilot was on at the time of the crash, UHP said.

"Just because your vehicle may be equipped with driver-assisted settings or auto-pilot features, all the vehicles still require the operator of that vehicle to still be attentive and still be watching the road," said UHP Cpl. Michael Gordon, adding that there was little that the motorcyclist could have done to drive more defensively.

The motorcyclist's name has not yet been released.

