Utah reports death from West Nile virus

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials said Wednesday a northern Utah resident died recently as a result of the West Nile virus, marking the state’s first fatal case of the virus this year.

The update came just a day after state agriculture officials reported that abatement teams have come across a record number of mosquito pools that possess the virus.

In all, 11 people within the Davis, Salt Lake and Weber-Morgan health districts have tested positive for West Nile virus this year, the Utah Department of Health reported Wednesday. The state averages about a dozen cases every year.

The department didn’t release much about the person who died as a result of the virus, other than that they were a resident within the Weber-Morgan Health Department district.

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food officials reported Tuesday that the virus has also been found in nine horses and seven birds.

Seven of the horses that tested positive for the West Nile virus were in Weber County, while one horse in Box Elder County and another in Salt Lake County also tested positive.