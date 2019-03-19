SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old Utah teenager died after accidentally shooting himself with a shotgun he was playing with.
Unified Police spokeswoman Melody Gray says the teenager was playing around with the shotgun with his 17-year-old brother early Monday morning at a house in the Salt Lake City suburb of Kearns. Gray says the teenagers didn't think the shotgun was loaded.
Gray says there are no indications that the victim was suicidal and investigators believe it was a tragic accident.
She says investigators don't know where the victim got the shotgun. It didn't belong to the parents. The older brother says he doesn't know either.
Nobody else was hurt in the incident.
Authorities aren't releasing the teenager's name.
