Vegas mayor repeats plea to reopen city

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman doubled down on her call for casino closures and business restrictions to be lifted as more than 500 vehicles joined a protest drive Friday afternoon down the Las Vegas Strip calling for an end to coronavirus-related closures.

The protesters gathered at a shopping mall parking lot, where many wore American-flag clothing or hats supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Many waved American flags, Trump campaign flags and displayed homemade signs calling for businesses to reopen, falsely claiming that the coronavirus is a hoax or criticizing the governor. Some participants wore masks and kept their distance from others, but many more did not.

The gathering was organized by conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root, who gave a brief speech before the ride where he declared “America is exceptional” and should not shut down like European countries in response to COVID-19.

“We don’t put up the white flag,” he said.

Hours before the ride, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick told reporters he’s concerned about people spreading the virus by gathering at protests without masks or practicing social distancing. Dick said he respects and values the First Amendment right of freedom of speech, “but I also value their lives.”