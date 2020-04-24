Vegas mayor repeats plea to reopen city

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman doubled down on her call for casino closures and business restrictions to be lifted as more than 500 vehicles joined a protest drive Friday afternoon down the Las Vegas Strip calling for an end to coronavirus-related closures.
The protesters gathered at a shopping mall parking lot, where many wore American-flag clothing or hats supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Many waved American flags, Trump campaign flags and displayed homemade signs calling for businesses to reopen, falsely claiming that the coronavirus is a hoax or criticizing the governor. Some participants wore masks and kept their distance from others, but many more did not.
The gathering was organized by conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root, who gave a brief speech before the ride where he declared “America is exceptional” and should not shut down like European countries in response to COVID-19.
“We don’t put up the white flag,” he said.
Hours before the ride, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick told reporters he’s concerned about people spreading the virus by gathering at protests without masks or practicing social distancing. Dick said he respects and values the First Amendment right of freedom of speech, “but I also value their lives.”
The call to reopen the state echoed comments Goodman made in TV interviews this week, which drew condemnation from many Nevada officials. The mayor, a political independent, offered to make more than 2 million residents of her city and surrounding suburbs a “control group” to “measure” the effect of the virus that as of Friday has killed 203 people in the state and more than 50,000 in the U.S.
The mayor complained that strict rules against groups and gatherings are killing the region’s tourist-dependent economy.
Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, acknowledged the economic effect of his mid-March order to close casinos and “non-essential” businesses, but he declared that saving lives is more important.
On Friday, Goodman posted a Twitter statement citing hope that warm desert weather will deter the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
“Our hot summer coupled with our unique economy compel us to be at the forefront of America’s ‘reopening,’ ” she said.
The mayor’s tweet came a day after Trump suggested that “ultraviolet or just very powerful light” might be a beneficial treatment for the coronavirus. Medical authorities have not said light fights the virus.
Through a spokesman, Goodman declined additional comment.
Nevada health officials reported Friday that at least 203 people have died of the COVID-19 respiratory illness statewide, and that nearly 4,400 have tested positive. However, state health officials warned earlier this month that deaths caused by COVID-19 likely were being under-reported in part because of a lack of a uniform reporting requirements. It’s not clear whether uniform reporting requirements are being met now.
