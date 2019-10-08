RENO – Interstate 80 eastbound was closed Tuesday morning east of Sparks because of a nine-vehicle crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Traffic was backed up at the Mustang exit and all eastbound lanes were closed, the agency tweeted at 6 a.m.
The crashes involved minor injuries, the agency told ktvn.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
There was no immediate estimate of when the freeway would reopen.
“Expect delays and watch out for first responders,” tweeted NHP’s Northern Command.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.