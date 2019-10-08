{{featured_button_text}}
9-vehicle crash

Traffic was backed up Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 at Mustang after a nine-vehicle crash.

 NDOT

RENO – Interstate 80 eastbound was closed Tuesday morning east of Sparks because of a nine-vehicle crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic was backed up at the Mustang exit and all eastbound lanes were closed, the agency tweeted at 6 a.m.

The crashes involved minor injuries, the agency told ktvn.com.

There was no immediate estimate of when the freeway would reopen.

“Expect delays and watch out for first responders,” tweeted NHP’s Northern Command.

