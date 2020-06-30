Virginia City cancels fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VIRGINIA CITY – County officials have canceled the Fourth of July fireworks display planned this year.

Storey County determined it was in the best interest of the community, including residents and businesses, to cancel the display. The decision was based on many factors including escalating COVID-19 cases, potential threats to communities, fire-prone conditions and cancellation of other like events.

Options for a fireworks display later in the year are being considered.

County Manager Austin Osborne said, “The decision was not made lightly. The health and safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors is our foremost priority. We expect larger than normal visitation this year – with or without the fireworks – and this decision will ensure that our emergency responders and local community will not be overwhelmed while also managing COVID-related matters.”

While Storey County has only reported two confirmed cases of coronavirus, there have been increases in adjacent counties and statewide.

Virginia City and its businesses are open and will celebrate Independence Day with reduced capacities, face masks and other Phase 2 protective measures.