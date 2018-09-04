ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Elko Sanitation, Nevada Outdoor School, Northeast Nevada Stewardship Group, Elko County Art Club and the Public Lands Foundation are teaming up to host a cleanup event on Sept. 22 at “Fossil Hill” celebrating the 25th annual National Public Lands Day.
Fossil Hill, as it is called due to the abundance of fossils found in the area, is located approximately 4.8 miles north of Elko on Mountain City Highway 225. There will be signs along the highway identifying the location. Volunteers should arrive at 8 a.m. and the event will continue until about 2:00 p.m.
All ages are encouraged to attend and after the cleanup participants can explore and collect fossils in the area. Common invertebrate fossils such as plants, mollusks and trilobites may be collected for personal use in reasonable quantities, but may not be bartered or sold.
Dark pieces of broken shale rock are scattered throughout the hill. The layered shale easily breaks apart and small fossils can be founds hidden between the separated segments. The BLM will have several of our geologist on hand to answer any questions about Fossil Hill.
There will be additional activities for children hosted by the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group and the Elko Art Club. Nevada outdoor Schools will host a “Leave No Trace” booth.
Volunteers will receive fee-free passes to any participating federal public land as well as NPLD T-shirts, while supplies last.
This is one of the many events that will be held around the country as part of the 25th annual NPLD. NPLD is the nation’s largest hands-on volunteer effort to improve and enhance the public lands we all enjoy.
A special thank you to Elko Sanitation for donating a dumpster for this event.
To register for the event call 775-753-0200 or for more information contact Mike Setlock at 775-753-0212.
