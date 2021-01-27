WATCH NOW: Elko Council OKs resolution directed at governor

ELKO – After a lengthy debate, Elko City Council on Tuesday approved a modified and shortened version of a proposed resolution urging Gov. Steve Sisolak to ease COVID-19 restrictions that are impacting local businesses.
“I think we did the right thing to deal with it rather than kick the can down the road,” said Mayor Reece Keener, after the council earlier considered establishing a committee to go over the draft resolution and come back for action at their next meeting.
Lee Hoffman, who proposed the resolution, said the final version “is somewhat watered down,” but it still says that “the government overstepped their bounds.” The chairman of the Elko County Republican Party said he was speaking as a citizen at the meeting.
Hoffman said his goal is to have Sisolak hear from rural counties that he needs to do something to help businesses. Elko County passed a resolution on Jan. 6. Eureka, White Pine and Lincoln counties have approved resolutions and Hoffman said Lyon County may consider one.
Lander County Manager Bert Ramo said Wednesday that Lander County is “supportive of the counties in their causes, for sure,” but Lander County is not doing a resolution. Instead, it has taken action by putting money aside for businesses that are fined and refusing CARES Act money rather than abide by the governor’s mandates.
“Yes, I think our voices need to be heard,” said Elko Councilman Bill Hance, who also said the governor doesn’t have the right to issue “executive order after executive order” without legislative consent and send OSHA inspectors to the doors of businesses.
Councilman Mandy Simons said her first opinion was that the proposed resolution is “just unusual” and “atypical” for the council to consider because the council is nonpartisan. “This usually falls to the county. It would be an unusual move for the city, poking the hornet’s nest.”
She said Elko County has already passed a resolution “and we are part of the county.”
“You are in very atypical times,” Hoffman said.
Simons later was part of the unanimous approval of the modified resolution.
Councilman Skip Stone said he agreed with much of the proposed resolution but there were parts he did not like. He said he felt it was “something we definitely need to look at. Maybe we can do it in a way that doesn’t make the governor our enemy.”
City Attorney Bill Stanton said usually such proposed resolutions would go through his office. He and attorney Tom Coyle only had a chance to go through it quickly, and he would recommend being given an opportunity to be involved.
The council then considered naming a committee that would include Stanton, Hoffman, Keener and Hance. The newest councilman, Clair Morris, said he thought the committee idea “makes a lot of sense.”
“The bottom line is these businesses can’t go on like they’re going. You go in big box stores and some are wearing masks, and some aren’t. People are wall to wall, but bars, restaurants and small businesses are being hurt. It just doesn’t make sense when you have to limit customers to 25%,” Morris said.
Simons said the committee could come up with a “short and concise resolution, something we can all get onboard with,” but Stanton said the council could not do a motion to create a committee because of the way the item is on the agenda. The council could only table the resolution.
Keener then suggested his proposed modifications to the resolution so the council could act without delay.
The final version still asks the governor to remove his orders restricting businesses, limiting the size of peaceful gatherings and making mask wearing mandatory, and it still asks Sisolak to direct his OSHA inspectors to “discontinue their abusive inspections and fines on our businesses.”
The adopted resolution removes the “resolved” paragraphs that instruct city administrative and legal staffs to research litigation opportunities to provide relief for businesses.
The paragraph calling for staff to research and develop a document that summarizes the rights of businesses “when a state enforcement agent approaches or enters a business” also was eliminated.
Another change was to the final “resolved” paragraph, which now states “that the City of Elko recognizes its right, as stated in our Declaration of Independence, to confront the government when it has subjected its citizens to a ‘long train of abuses and usurpations.”
Removed were the words “and our solemn duty to ‘throw off such government’ if those abuses are not corrected.”
“I don’t want anyone to think that is a call to action,” said Simons regarding those final words that were removed.
The final version also removes paragraphs in the “whereas” portion, such as one saying former U.S. Attorney William Barr stated last summer that there is no pandemic exception in constitutional rights, and a couple paragraphs mentioning the Great Barrington Declaration by infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists.
One paragraph was added.
“Elko County has experienced a 75% reduction in active cases of COVID-19 since the apex in December 2020,” the insert states.