WATCH NOW: Elko Council OKs resolution directed at governor

“Yes, I think our voices need to be heard,” said Elko Councilman Bill Hance, who also said the governor doesn’t have the right to issue “executive order after executive order” without legislative consent and send OSHA inspectors to the doors of businesses.

Councilman Mandy Simons said her first opinion was that the proposed resolution is “just unusual” and “atypical” for the council to consider because the council is nonpartisan. “This usually falls to the county. It would be an unusual move for the city, poking the hornet’s nest.”

She said Elko County has already passed a resolution “and we are part of the county.”

“You are in very atypical times,” Hoffman said.

Simons later was part of the unanimous approval of the modified resolution.

Councilman Skip Stone said he agreed with much of the proposed resolution but there were parts he did not like. He said he felt it was “something we definitely need to look at. Maybe we can do it in a way that doesn’t make the governor our enemy.”

