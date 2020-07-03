WATCH NOW: Face mask survey prompts statement from governor

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stern statement Friday after the latest check of face mask compliance dropped below 50% at businesses surveyed.
The Division of Industrial Relations Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported Friday it surveyed 204 businesses — primarily bars and restaurant lounges — and only 49 percent were complying with the face covering requirements from Sisolak’s June 24 directive.
“The noncompliance numbers reported by State officials are disappointing and unacceptable a week after the face coverings directive was issued,” the governor said.
He commended businesses that are complying. Of the others, he said “you’re not only jeopardizing people’s health but you’re also jeopardizing your fellow businesses, your industry, and our overall economy.”
Sisolak said if the noncompliance continues “I will not hesitate to take swift and decisive actions next week directed at targeted industries or areas that are experiencing concerning COVID-19 trends and non-compliance.”
On Thursday, the governor posted a video in which he pleaded for Nevadans to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s up to you now,” he said. “It is extremely important that this Fourth of July we practice the protocols that are necessary.” These include staying away from large groups and wearing a mask in public.
The number of cases statewide jumped by more than 900 on Friday to 20,718.
Elko County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total number to 142 just one week after hitting 100.
The county also reported six recoveries for a total of 80 active cases. There are no hospitalizations in the county.
More than half of the new cases are residents in their 30s or younger. Half of the cases are known contacts of previous cases and half are not.
Of the 142 total cases, 84 have been in Elko, 28 in Spring Creek and 25 in West Wendover. There have been three cases in Carlin and one each in Wells and Jackpot.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.