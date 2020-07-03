WATCH NOW: Face mask survey prompts statement from governor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stern statement Friday after the latest check of face mask compliance dropped below 50% at businesses surveyed.

The Division of Industrial Relations Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported Friday it surveyed 204 businesses — primarily bars and restaurant lounges — and only 49 percent were complying with the face covering requirements from Sisolak’s June 24 directive.

“The noncompliance numbers reported by State officials are disappointing and unacceptable a week after the face coverings directive was issued,” the governor said.

He commended businesses that are complying. Of the others, he said “you’re not only jeopardizing people’s health but you’re also jeopardizing your fellow businesses, your industry, and our overall economy.”

Sisolak said if the noncompliance continues “I will not hesitate to take swift and decisive actions next week directed at targeted industries or areas that are experiencing concerning COVID-19 trends and non-compliance.”

On Thursday, the governor posted a video in which he pleaded for Nevadans to help contain the spread of coronavirus.