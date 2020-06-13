× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On June 1, 2020 at approximately 10:50 p.m., Trooper Rafael Rodriguez was dispatched to a call for a pedestrian in distress on the US95/Russell Road overpass in Henderson, Nevada.

When Trooper Rodriguez arrived on scene he was immediately facing a life or death situation, not only for the female pedestrian’s life but also his own. With total disregard for his own safety, Trooper Rodriguez did the unthinkable. He climbed the fence on the overpass to talk and comfort the female pedestrian who was clearly in a mental health crisis.

The only thing preventing Rodriguez and the female pedestrian from falling down to the concrete below was Trooper Rodriguez's quick thinking and the Grace of God.

Once Henderson Fire Personnel were on scene Rodriguez was able to handcuff the female to the fence to prevent her from jumping. The Fire Department was able to use a ladder truck to get the female off the bridge and transport her to an area hospital to get the care she so desperately needed.

Trooper Rafael Rodriguez's actions went far above and beyond the call of duty and he exemplifies what it means to be a Nevada State Trooper.

