SALT LAKE CITY — The first human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Salt Lake County, Utah, and in Idaho this summer.
In Nevada, a third group of mosquitoes has tested positive for the virus in southeast Reno, but there have been no cases of the disease in humans.
Last week, KTNV reported that there were 16 cases in Southern Nevada.
The person infected in Salt Lake County is an adult who remained hospitalized as of Monday, according to a news release from the Salt Lake County Health Department. The agency did not release any other details about the person but said he or she was infected with the neuroinvasive West Nile virus, which is a more severe type of the disease, reported ksl.com.
Three Salt Lake County mosquito abatement districts have detected the virus in at least 21 mosquito pools.
Two human cases have been confirmed in Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reported there are two infected adults from Washington County, in the west-central part of the state. One person older than 30 was diagnosed with West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease. The second person was older than 60 and suffered from West Nile virus fever.
West Nile is usually contracted from the bite of an infected mosquito. It is not spread from person-to-person through casual contact.
Symptoms of infection often include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash.
