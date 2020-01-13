What does the future of play look like? Tech-driven toys at CES offer a glimpse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Octobo, which Thinker-Tinker markets as “the learning companion that comes to life,” fits that bill. The octopus-shaped plush toy pairs with a tablet and provides learning games and stories through a multi-platform approach.

“So rather than kids building a relationship with a device or a tablet, they’re building a relationship with an actual character,” said Jourdan Johnson, a Thinker-Tinker product specialist.

The LeapBuilders 123 Fix-It Truck by LeapFrog works in a similar fashion. The truck is made up of “smart blocks” that produce sounds and phrases when plugged into the main unit, introducing young children to numbers and counting in the process.

Another product featured at CES — Orboot by PlayShifu — uses augmented reality for an educational play experience. Using a touchscreen device, an app, and a high-tech globe, children can learn about dinosaurs, the earth and Mars. For instance, on the earth globe, they can choose a location and scan it with the app, revealing information about animals, food, cultures, maps, monuments and inventions there.