SPARKS – Around 80 firefighters from the Humboldt Toiyabe and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to a wildfire ignition, called the Peavine Peak Fire, about 14 miles north of Verdi in the Carson Ranger District.

The fire, reported at 3:12 p.m. Saturday, initially threatened structures but was held to 8 acres. Firefighters were assisted by higher humidity of 40% and relatively low winds of 8-15 mph, and temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s.

Due to its proximity to nearby structures, heavy aerial support delivered retardant to surround the fire and keep its progress in check while ground crews hiked into the fire’s location, said Carson City District Ranger Matt Zumstein.

Incident responders include two large air tankers, four single engine air tankers (seats), two medium helicopters, and a fixed wing air attack platform to oversee aerial operations. Additionally, two engines from the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest and three engines from Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, the El Dorado Hotshots, and three Truckee Meadows hand crews hiked in to size up and take suppression actions.

On Monday, one engine and two helitack crews were on hand to assist the hand crew and ensure the fire remains fully contained.

Forest officials would like to remind the public that the current high temperatures can transform National Forest System lands into a tinderbox. Whether the cause is lightning or human behavior, land suffering from a heatwave is a prime setting for wildland fires. To reduce wildfire risk, please consider the following:

To find out what fire restrictions are in place on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, visit https://bit.ly/HTNFFireRestrictions or www.nevadafireinfo.org.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Build campfires in cleared open areas and keep water and a shovel nearby. Make sure campfires are out and cool to the touch before leaving the area.

When smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in some type of ashtray.

Avoid driving and parking in tall grass or on roads with heavy fine fuels accumulations. Exhaust particles, hot exhaust pipes, and hot catalytic converters can start grass fires. Maintain proper tire pressure. Driving on exposed wheel rims can throw sparks.

Sparks from dragging chains, and exhaust from off-highway vehicles and motorcycles can start grass fires. Spark arresters are required on all recreational and portable gasoline-powered equipment.

Be aware that all types of ammunition can start fires under the right conditions while target shooting. To avoid a chance of sparking, do not use solid copper, steel-core, or steel-jacketed ammunition, and always avoid shooting in dry fuels or rocky areas.

Call 911 to report any wildfires.