WINNEMUCCA – Interagency fire resources responded to four fire starts this week in Pershing County and four along the Eureka Highway.
The Pershing County fires started Tuesday along State Route 400, four miles south of Mill City. The largest grew to 1,245 acres before being controlled on Wednesday. The cause was determined to be human-related and resulted in the loss of two structures and an RV, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
“Pre-season planning efforts and positive working relationships amongst multiple agencies resulted in a quick, efficient, unified response that minimized the growth of this fire” said Donovan Walker, Fire Management Officer for the BLM.
Three other fires started in the same vicinity. One burned a single acre, another 11 acres, and a third was mapped at 237 acres.
“Containing wildfires during the initial attack phase is a goal of BLM Fire. Doing so protects lives, property, and natural resources and prevents further extension of the fire,” stated a release from the agency. “For this fire season, BLM Nevada is currently at 100 percent for containing wildfires during the initial attack phase.”
Federal fire crews also responded to four small blazes in one spot along State Route 278 on Friday. Each burned about a tenth of an acre.
A fire along Boyd-Kennedy Road in Spring Creek burned about three-tenths of an acre on Wednesday.
