WINNEMUCCA – The Winnemucca Police Department is seeking help finding a 12-year-old girl who walked away from her residence early Friday morning.

Abri Meierholtz is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 90 pounds, and has auburn hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Fannie Lane in Winnemucca around 4:30 Friday morning, wearing a tan hoodie with skulls on it, black Nike shorts, and white Nike shoes.

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Search and Rescue has been assisting by canvassing the area.

Anyone who can help locate her is asked to call Humboldt County Dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.