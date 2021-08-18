Winning safety messages to appear on Nevada freeways

CARSON CITY – Nevadans will see creative new traffic safety messages on electronic freeway signs as the Nevada Department of Transportation displays vote-winning safety reminders.

In summer 2020, NDOT invited Nevada drivers to submit contest entries for traffic safety messages to be displayed on freeway signs. Nearly 1,000 submissions were received. All were closely evaluated based on creativity and relevance to Nevada traffic safety and signage needs. NDOT invited Nevadans to vote from 11 top messages and the following messages were selected:

• That’s The Temperature, Not the Speed Limit

• Camp In The Mountains, Not the Left Lane

• Turn Signals Come Free with Vehicles. Use Them.

The messages, which were all submitted by Nevadans, are a mix of popular national driving safety messages and original messages.

The winning messages will periodically be displayed on some of the approximately 400 electronic freeway signs statewide. As summer travel season continues, increased freeway travel will give more visibility to the important traffic safety messages.