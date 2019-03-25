RENO (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Lake Tahoe where as much as 3 feet of snow is possible along Sierra ridgetops by Wednesday.
The storm watch goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday night.
Five to 10 inches of snow is possible at lake level and up to 3 inches below elevations of 6,000 feet.
Precipitation is expected to arrive in northeastern Nevada as rain on Wednesday, turning to snow on Thursday and Friday. Little or no accumulation is expected as highs climb into the lower 50s.
