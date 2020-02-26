Woman charged with killing husband on Lake Coeur d'Alene

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two years after a man died in northern Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene, his wife has been charged with his murder.

Search crews recovered the body of Larry Isenberg, 68, in March 2018, a month after he fell into the water during a boat ride.

Lori Isenberg, 66, is accused of planning to kill her husband by intentionally creating the situation in which he was submerged in the lake and died, court documents say.

She was booked into the Kootenai County Jail Monday on suspicion of murder with a $2 million bond, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Isenberg’s charges also cite poison, lying in wait or torture as potential factors in the killing. Larry Isenberg’s body contained lethal levels of Benadryl, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A week after her husband died, Isenberg wrote a letter to friends and family detailing the events, which was obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

The couple took the boat out Feb. 13 to see the sunrise, the motor stalled, Isenberg wrote, and her husband fell overboard while leaning over the motor. Isenberg wrote that she tried to reach her husband but tripped over a space heater, hitting her head.