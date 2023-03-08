ELKO – A California woman died on U.S. Highway 95 when her Mini Cooper slid into the path of a semi.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene two miles north of Goldfield around 7:30 a.m. March 2.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Mini Cooper driven by Barbara Davis, 68, of Walnut Creek was traveling south “at a rate of speed too fast for the adverse road conditions.” The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the northbound travel lane directly in the path of the commercial motor vehicle.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This marks the fourth fatal crash and fourth fatality in the Highway Patrol’s Northern Command region.