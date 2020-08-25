Woman killed in Colorado River collision near Laughlin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO — A collision between two personal watercraft on the Colorado River left one woman dead and one man charged with involuntary manslaughter and operating under the influence (OUI).

The accident occurred Friday afternoon on a section of the Colorado River near Laughlin, when a PWC operated by 35-year-old Samir Hernandez from Los Angeles crashed into the back of another PWC, severely injuring the woman riding on the back. Tammie Lynch, 23, from New York was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City where she was declared dead.

Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens on the scene questioned the operators of both PWCs and found Hernandez to be under the influence. He was placed under arrest and charged with OUI, OUI resulting in death, and involuntary manslaughter.

“Accidents like this are exactly why we are so adamant that you never, never drink and operate a boat,” said Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles, boating law administrator for Nevada. “Alcohol impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time and is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.”

