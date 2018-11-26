SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a Utah woman shot and killed her ex-husband’s girlfriend in front of the former couple’s children.
Authorities say 32-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook came to her former husband’s suburban Salt Lake City apartment to deliver cold medicine to one of their 3-year-old twins Sunday night.
Jail documents say Cook locked herself in a bathroom, then came out and grabbed a gun from her coat.
Police say she shot 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams twice in the torso, then sat down in a chair near the children.
The man tried to help Williams, then pinned Cook to a wall until police arrived. Williams died at a hospital.
A Skyridge High School spokeswoman says Cook taught health class in Lehi. No attorney was immediately listed for her in court documents.
