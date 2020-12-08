Wreaths Across America faces new challenges

FERNLEY — Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s restrictions on people gathering at events, this year’s Wreaths Across American ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley will implement a different procedure for attendees.

“Over the past several years we have been able to lay a holiday wreath on every site with the help of many volunteers,” said Tom Draughon, spokesman for the Nevada Veterans Coalition. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to conduct the event as we have in previous years. With the COVID pandemic still threatening our health and safety, we must make difficult decisions in the way Wreaths Across America will take place.”

Wreaths Across America is Dec. 19. Draughon said the number of people allowed on the cemetery grounds will be limited to 50 people at a time, and visitation will be divided into increments.

Furthermore, he said youth groups will help with the placement of wreaths. From 8 a.m. to about 9:45 a.m., Draughon said wreaths specifically requested for veterans’ graves will be laid, and afterward, the day will be divided into 45-minute increments. The last increment begins at 4:45 p.m.

Draughon said the increments are subject to change at any time.