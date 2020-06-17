Wrong-way driver dies in head-on collision on I-80

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOOELE — A driver traveling the wrong way on I-80 in Tooele County died in a head-on collision early Wednesday, officials said.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to calls of a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lanes about 12:45 a.m., according to UHP Sgt. Evan Kirby.

As troopers were responding, the vehicle crashed head-on into a semitruck.

The wrong-way driver — a 43-year-old man from Utah — died in the collision. His name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the semitruck was not injured.

Investigators were looking through the debris for evidence but do not know yet why the vehicle was traveling the wrong way.

