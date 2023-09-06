SALT LAKE CITY — The 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron at Hill Air Force Base recently assisted NORAD and the Federal Aviation Administration in restoring a long-range radar after a major failure.

According to a news release, the Common Air Route Surveillance Radar experienced a catastrophic failure on Dec. 27, 2022 at Battle Mountain, Nevada.

Following the outage, a team of roughly 100 people was formed to create a plan to rebuild and reintegrate the radar into the National Air Space System.

Personnel from the Salt Lake City Air Traffic Control Center were also part of the team. Experts from the FAA and the NAS were also included on the team.

During the process, the team accomplished several objectives intended to restore radar service. Those objectives included clearing road access to the top of the 10,000-foot mountain. The team also removed the equipment that had been destroyed, locating and refurbishing the new antenna.

According to the release, the new antenna was 60 feet by 45 feet and weighed 5.5 tons.

The squadron from Hill Air Force Base completed the final stage of the project. It optimized and evaluated the long-range radar before it was brought back to service.

“We wanted to get the data back into the National Airspace System as quickly as possible due to the air traffic routing commercial traffic differently than normal, air safety for the traveling public and air defense for NORAD since this radar covers all of northern Nevada and southern Idaho,” said Darrell McFarland, 84th Radar Evaluation flight chief in a news release.