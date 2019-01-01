ELKO — The progress and findings of Humboldt River Basin water modeling studies will be the focus of three technical workshops in Northern Nevada in January.
The Nevada Division of Water Resources plans to host a workshop at 9:30 a.m., Jan. 16, at the Elko County Library, 720 Court St. Workshops are also scheduled for Jan. 15 in Lovelock and Winnemucca.
Studies are in response to concerns that groundwater pumping has gradually depleted water in the Humboldt River Basin and less water makes it to senior surface water right holders downstream, said Adam Sullivan, deputy state engineer with the Nevada Division of Water Resources.
The Pershing County Water Conservation District filed a writ petition in 2015, amended in 2016, requesting that the state curtail water in over-appropriated basins. The litigation is ongoing.
Now in their third year, the studies are being conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey and Desert Research Institute.
“Model results will be used to inform any conjunctive management proposals in the future,” Sullivan said.
