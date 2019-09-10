LAS VEGAS (AP) — The originator of the “Storm Area 51” internet hoax is citing concerns about organization and funding and has withdrawn from an event called “Alienstock” scheduled next week in the remote Nevada desert.
Matty Roberts said in interviews Tuesday in Las Vegas that he was worried the event hosted by innkeeper Connie West in the tiny town of Rachel might not succeed.
West tells The Associated Press she has 20 musical acts and two comedians booked for her Sept. 19-21 festival at the Little A’Le’Inn.
You have free articles remaining.
She says a stage is on the way and the show will go on.
Roberts and event producer Frank DiMaggio told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they’ll host a Sept. 19 event instead at a venue in downtown Las Vegas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.